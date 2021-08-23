Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.07

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 608074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,627. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after buying an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

