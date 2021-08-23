MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 741 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.35. 60,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,354. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.