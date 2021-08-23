MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.75. 6,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,989. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

