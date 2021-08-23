MV Capital Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $211.99 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

