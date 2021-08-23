MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $71.40. 1,130,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,060,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.