MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $123.90. 3,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

