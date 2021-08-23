MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 716 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.