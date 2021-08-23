Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $24,383,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 468,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 238,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after buying an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

AGO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. 10,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

