Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.15. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.64 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

