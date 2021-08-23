Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,235,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,877,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,475,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,221. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91.

