Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 5.4% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Markel worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $28,490,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,266.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,218.55. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

