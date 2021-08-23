Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 673,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,407,105. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

