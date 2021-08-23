Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,479,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.10. 6,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,756. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

