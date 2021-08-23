Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $827.58 million, a PE ratio of 148.14 and a beta of 2.34. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

