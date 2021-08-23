Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.80. Adyen has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Adyen shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.