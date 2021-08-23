Morgan Stanley Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $318.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $318.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.13.

SEDG stock opened at $269.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.36. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

