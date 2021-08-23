Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.45.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $334.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.31. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

