Morgan Stanley Has $7.49 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 789,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Archrock worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC grew its position in Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Archrock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $655,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.