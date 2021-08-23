Morgan Stanley Has $7.20 Million Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

