Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 507.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 681,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 569,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,642,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

