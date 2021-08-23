Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,185 shares of company stock worth $1,695,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $115.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

