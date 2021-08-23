Morgan Stanley Buys 8,225 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

VKQ opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.