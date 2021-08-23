Morgan Stanley Boosts The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $64.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32. The Southern has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.