Morgan Stanley Boosts The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $13.50

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,847,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 25.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

