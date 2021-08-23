Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Seres Therapeutics worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $557.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 4.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.