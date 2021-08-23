Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Monroe Capital worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $236.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.