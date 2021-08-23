Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.40 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.12 or 0.00044590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $177,952.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00129822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00161976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.01 or 0.99942964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.90 or 0.01011975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.75 or 0.06784267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,239,105 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

