Mirror Protocol Price Up 3.1% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00008467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $325.15 million and $41.35 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00132517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.80 or 1.00124421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.65 or 0.00912355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06566107 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

