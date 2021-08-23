MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.09

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 2056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after buying an additional 3,203,988 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,347,000 after buying an additional 2,325,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $45,675,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

