Milton C. Ault III Buys 15,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. 1,893,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 25.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.