Millennium Management LLC Sells 670,828 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL opened at $56.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

