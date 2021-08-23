Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,819 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $204,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $91.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

