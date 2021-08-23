Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,482,508 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,482,508 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AG. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 80.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

AG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.