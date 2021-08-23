Millennium Management LLC Purchases 29,420 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,545 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DMAC. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.51.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

