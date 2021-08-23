Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,622 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

