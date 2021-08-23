Millennium Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311,648 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

