Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.