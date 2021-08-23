Michael G. Atieh Sells 2,944 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CB opened at $186.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $186.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

