MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $441,997.45 and approximately $28.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 424,515,661 coins and its circulating supply is 147,213,733 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

