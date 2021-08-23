Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$48.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.25.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$39.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$27.68 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last ninety days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

