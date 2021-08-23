MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 92,270 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,270 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.35% of Allegheny Technologies worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. 70,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

