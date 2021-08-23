MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 5,565 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.55. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,839. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

