MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Boosts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. ManpowerGroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NYSE MAN traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,029. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.43. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.