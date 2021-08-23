MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Boosts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud makes up approximately 1.6% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,651.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $859,904. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

