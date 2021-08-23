Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after buying an additional 271,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSB opened at $32.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

