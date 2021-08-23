Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $93.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.26.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. 292,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,321. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.