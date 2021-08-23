Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $16.08 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $574.23 or 0.01154606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00555573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010097 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

