Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEGGF. HSBC cut Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Meggitt stock remained flat at $$11.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

