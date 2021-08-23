Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,642.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,450 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 3.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $107,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.12. 106,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,820. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

