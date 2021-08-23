Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $281.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.73. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $137,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

